New Pocket Museum exhibit has many ‘layers’

The Pocket Museum's new March exhibit is a total doll.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The start of a new month means there’s a new exhibit on display at the Pocket Museum in downtown Hattiesburg.

This new display includes nesting dolls that were created in Ukraine.

Executive Director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission Rick Taylor says although the displays are planned a year in advance, it’s great timing to show the community the great artwork that comes out of Ukraine.

“What we wanted to do and what we really wanted to highlight in this is that it’s an eastern European culture doll that was created in the late 1800s. Our dolls and even our mascot at the pocket museum, Milo and his family, were created by artisans in Ukraine. But, obviously, all eyes are on what’s happening in eastern Europe and really with the people of Ukraine. And this is the kind of work they do; it’s beautiful it’s artistic and they are very skilled. We are very pleased to present it,” said Taylor.

The display of the nesting dolls will be up for the public for the month of March.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

