Neighborhood hosts vigil for 6-year-old shooting victim

Family and friends gather for a memorial and balloon release
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:20 PM CST
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday evening, family, friends and neighbors gathered to honor the life of the six-year-old who died in a shooting in Hattiesburg.

The Katie-John-Dabbs neighborhood president organized the candlelight vigil. On top of being the community president, she is also the aunt of the boy who died.

Family spoke about how justice needs to be served and said a prayer before a balloon release. They gathered around a memorial that showed the child’s love for Spider-Man and emotionally shared memories.

A family member also this poem:

“There are no words to say but I love you, for I have shed tears to not have heard your coo.

A mother’s joy turned to grief in a moment so fast, hard to bear that your heartbeat has passed.

Instead of heaven-sent you were sent to heaven to be, you’re another guardian angel to watch over me.

I was blessed enough to hold you so dear, I will try to fight all emotions of shedding a tear.

Baby boy, baby boy, just know, you will always be loved, you will see my tears flow.

I must admit I don’t agree, of what plan God had for you and me.

I shall not be angry or fall apart, please just know I love you with all my heart.

I will see you one day in the future not so near, til then, baby boy, I love you from here.”

The neighborhood president urged anyone who knows anything to tell the police so there can be justice for the victims.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

