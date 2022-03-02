MSDH: COVID-19 daily figures dip beneath 450 on Wednesday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – New cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi dipped below 450, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported Friday.

MSDH said Friday that 448 new cases of COVID had been reported during the latest 24-hour period.

The MSDH also reported 15 new deaths associated with COVID.

Twelve of those deaths occurred between Feb. 23 and Feb. 25, including one in Forrest County.

Another three deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Jan. 23 and Feb. 24.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 790,616 and 12,115, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 88,042 COVID-19 cases and 1,215 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 7,052 cases, 108 deaths

Forrest: 21,892 cases, 306 deaths

Jasper: 4,792 cases, 73 deaths

Jones: 21,095 cases, 287 deaths

Lamar: 17,305 cases, 160 deaths

Marion: 6,934 cases, 134 deaths

Perry: 3,032 cases, 63 deaths

Wayne: 5,940 cases, 84 deaths.

MSDH also reported 766,449 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 3,737,004 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,518,309 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies, and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, are available from county health departments.

To date, 6,018,530 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

