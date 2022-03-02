More sunshine tomorrow with highs in the 80s by the end of the week

This evening will be nice with clear skies and temps falling into the 50s. Overnight Lows will be in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs in the low 70s.

The amazing weather will continue for your Thursday as highs warm up into the mid to upper 70s.

We’ll warm up into the 80s by Friday with abundant sunshine.

A few clouds will move in this weekend, giving us partly cloudy skies as highs reach the low 80s.

A few showers will move in early next week as a front moves into the area.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.