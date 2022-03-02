MHP: Toddler killed in crash on Hwy. 42

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 1-year-old child died in a crash in Forrest County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 42 on Monday at approximately 6:20 p.m.

According to MHP, a 2008 Ford F150 driven by a 42-year-old resident of Petal was traveled west on Highway 42 when it collided with an eastbound 2009 Pontiac G6 driven by a 45-year-old resident of Hattiesburg.

The 1-year-old child in the Pontiac G6 and the daughter of the driver, Emily Alvarado, suffered fatal injuries from the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

