MDHS providing home weatherization assistance to low-income households

Low-income Mississippi residents could qualify for free weatherization services through MDHS,...
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services is providing a program to help low-income families tackle increasing utility costs.

The Home Weatherization Program, according to MDHS, is designed to address the financial struggle of low-income families who often live in poorly insulated, drafty homes.

Low-income Mississippi residents could qualify for free weatherization services through MDHS, as the Weatherization Assistance Program provides low-income households with home weatherization services.

MDH says the services will increase energy savings while making homes more comfortable throughout the year.

Below is a list of services that will be provided through the program:

  • Ceiling, wall and floor insulation
  • Energy conservation education
  • Air infiltration reduction
  • Furnace repair and replacement
  • Heating duct improvements

Weatherization priorities are given to the following:

  • Seniors (60 years of age and older)
  • People with disabilities
  • Households with children aged 5 and under
  • High residential energy users
  • Households with a high energy burden

According to MDHS, having a weatherized home could save hundreds of dollars per year for the resident, as the income eligibility is 200% of the federal poverty level or lower.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age or an emancipated minor.

Residents may submit a Pre-Application through the Common Web Portal or schedule an appointment at their local Community Action Agency to get started.

Visit MSDH Community Services’ webpage for a list of Community Action Agencies by county and to schedule an appointment.

For more information about other energy assistance programs, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

