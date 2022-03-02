JCSD fills squad leader position by promotion

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department recently filled the top position in one of its patrol squads.

JCSD promoted Cpl. Cody Pitts To Patrol Squad D sergeant.

“Sergeant Pitts successfully passed the promotion exam and did an excellent job in the interview phase as well,” JCSD Patrol Division Captain Scott Sims said.

Pitts will now be responsible for leading Squad D and assumes the Jones 13 call sign.

“We have high standards and expectations for our Patrol Division squad sergeants,” JCSD Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Cody brings a wealth of experience and leadership ability to this post and has a great group of deputies on Squad D with whom he serves.”

Sgt. Pitts is also a K-9 handler having served on Squad D with his partner K-9, Leo.

