Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

JCSD fills squad leader position by promotion

JCSD Patrol Division Capt. Scott Sims (left) with newly-promoted JCSD Sgt. Cody Pitts, who will...
JCSD Patrol Division Capt. Scott Sims (left) with newly-promoted JCSD Sgt. Cody Pitts, who will command Patrol Squad D.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department recently filled the top position in one of its patrol squads.

JCSD promoted Cpl. Cody Pitts To Patrol Squad D sergeant.

“Sergeant Pitts successfully passed the promotion exam and did an excellent job in the interview phase as well,” JCSD Patrol Division Captain Scott Sims said.

Pitts will now be responsible for leading Squad D and assumes the Jones 13 call sign.

“We have high standards and expectations for our Patrol Division squad sergeants,” JCSD Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Cody brings a wealth of experience and leadership ability to this post and has a great group of deputies on Squad D with whom he serves.”

Sgt. Pitts is also a K-9 handler having served on Squad D with his partner K-9, Leo.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

James Boleware, 25.
Escaped Jones Co. inmate trusty captured
This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
MHP: Toddler killed in crash on Hwy. 42
According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, Tyrice Austin surrendered himself on...
Hattiesburg man accused of assaulting 2-year-old in Jones Co. now in custody
Sidney D. Watson, 63.
Hub City man receives life sentence after pleading guilty to first-degree murder
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle school bus crash at approximately...
MHP: Petal school bus involved in accident in Harrison Co.

Latest News

Cameron Brown
Hattiesburg’s Cameron Brown on a roll at Pearl River
Cameron Brown
Hattiesburg's Cameron Brown on a roll at Pearl River
6pm Headlines 3/3
6pm Headlines 3/3
Smith Drug Company has ribbon cut Thursday evening
Ribbon cut for the Smith Drug Company restoration
.
Ribbon cut for the Smith Drug Company restoration