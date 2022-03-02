Win Stuff
Hub City Humane Society to host adoptable pet meet-and-greet at PetSmart

It’s National Pet Adoption Week, and that means it’s a great time to take home a new furry friend.
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s National Pet Adoption Week, and that means it’s a great time to take home a new furry friend.

Hub City Humane Society will be having a meet-and-greet with pets at PetSmart in Hattiesburg this week and weekend.

You can learn about and play with the animals from their no-kill shelter.

Shelter manager Michelle Parker says their shelter stays full since they take in any strays and other animals from kill shelters when they overflow.

“We’re trying to promote National Adoption Week and get your new best friend into your home in the easiest fashion we can. Which is setting up here at PetSmart in Hattiesburg where you can not only pick up your next furry friend, but you can also pick up a bowl, a leash, a bed - all the things that you need to bring your pet home and be ready for them,” says Parker.

Adoptable pets will be at PetSmart from 1 p.m. until 5:30 p.m Thursday and all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

