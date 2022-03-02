Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Hub City man receives life sentence after pleading guilty to first-degree murder

Sidney D. Watson, 63.
Sidney D. Watson, 63.(Forrest and Perry Counties District Attorney)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man pleaded guilty to the 2020 murder of his wife.

Forrest and Perry counties’ District Attorney Lin Carter announced that Sidney D. Watson, 63, pleaded guilty to the brutal murder of Brenda Green.

On March 2, Circuit Court Judge Robert Helfrich accepted Watson’s guilty plea to the crime of first-degree murder and sentenced him to serve a life sentence in the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Family members of Brenda Green gathered in the courtroom to honor her life and watch as the sentence was rendered.

“On October 31, 2020, Brenda Green was brutally murdered by her estranged husband, Sidney Dewayne Watson. The devastating aftermath of domestic violence murder is felt community-wide. Our hearts go out to the Green family today. They have suffered a tragedy no one should endure,” said Carter.

In 2020, Watson was caught after a chase on U.S. Highway 49 and charged with capital murder and felony eluding.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department, officers responded to a possible burglary call on 1500 Country Club Road. They discovered a woman’s body once they arrived.

According to HPD, Sidney was accused of stabbing Brenda. The murder was witnessed by a Pineview Apartment resident.

“I would like to recognize the great investigation in this case by Detective Chadra Daniels of the Hattiesburg Police Department, which helped secure today’s guilty plea and life sentence,” said Carter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, Tyrice Austin surrendered himself on...
Hattiesburg man accused of assaulting 2-year-old in Jones Co. now in custody
Johnathan Taylor, 31, was arrested and charged with sale of a controlled substance and...
Jones County arrests 2 on narcotics charges
Superintendent Kenitra Ezi addressing the public during special board meeting.
West Jasper superintendent placed on 30-day administrative leave
The sheriff’s department says Browning is suspected of taking a television, soundbar and an...
Life Church burglary suspect arrested
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle school bus crash at approximately...
MHP: Petal school bus involved in accident in Harrison Co.

Latest News

The Hattiesburg Zoo Spring Break marks the beginning of warmer weather and fun for the whole...
Hattiesburg Zoo announces dates for Spring Break 2022
Darryl Floyd is wanted on two counts of felony malicious mischief, one count of auto burglary...
Man wanted on several charges in Jones Co.
West Jasper superintendent placed on leave
West Jasper superintendent placed on leave
Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery
Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery
A woman is now facing more than two dozen charges after the horrific discovery of 30 dead dogs...
Coast woman charged with animal cruelty after 30 dead dogs reportedly found on property