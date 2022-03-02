Hub City man receives life sentence after pleading guilty to first-degree murder

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man pleaded guilty to the 2020 murder of his wife.

Forrest and Perry counties’ District Attorney Lin Carter announced that Sidney D. Watson, 63, pleaded guilty to the brutal murder of Brenda Green.

On March 2, Circuit Court Judge Robert Helfrich accepted Watson’s guilty plea to the crime of first-degree murder and sentenced him to serve a life sentence in the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Family members of Brenda Green gathered in the courtroom to honor her life and watch as the sentence was rendered.

“On October 31, 2020, Brenda Green was brutally murdered by her estranged husband, Sidney Dewayne Watson. The devastating aftermath of domestic violence murder is felt community-wide. Our hearts go out to the Green family today. They have suffered a tragedy no one should endure,” said Carter.

In 2020, Watson was caught after a chase on U.S. Highway 49 and charged with capital murder and felony eluding.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department, officers responded to a possible burglary call on 1500 Country Club Road. They discovered a woman’s body once they arrived.

According to HPD, Sidney was accused of stabbing Brenda. The murder was witnessed by a Pineview Apartment resident.

“I would like to recognize the great investigation in this case by Detective Chadra Daniels of the Hattiesburg Police Department, which helped secure today’s guilty plea and life sentence,” said Carter.

