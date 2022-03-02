Hatten Water Association issues boil water notice
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hatten Water Association, in Taylorsville, is issuing a precautionary boil water notice, which may impact some customers in Jones County.
Less than 100 houses are expected to be affected.
The notice will stay in effect until further notice for the following streets in the Mt. Williams area:
- Highway 529
- Magnolia Lane
- Mt. Williams Road
- Mount Williams Road
- Thigpen Road
- Cherry Road
- Or- Jel Shelby Road
- Royce Pool Road
- Shelby Road
- James Barnes Road
- Arco Lane
- W. Magnolia Lane
Customers are asked to boil their water as a precautionary measure until further notice.
