Hatten Water Association issues boil water notice

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hatten Water Association, in Taylorsville, is issuing a precautionary boil water notice, which may impact some customers in Jones County.

Less than 100 houses are expected to be affected.

The notice will stay in effect until further notice for the following streets in the Mt. Williams area:

Highway 529

Magnolia Lane

Mt. Williams Road

Mount Williams Road

Thigpen Road

Cherry Road

Or- Jel Shelby Road

Royce Pool Road

Shelby Road

James Barnes Road

Arco Lane

W. Magnolia Lane

Customers are asked to boil their water as a precautionary measure until further notice.

