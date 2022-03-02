Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Grammy-winner Neil Diamond sells entire song catalog to Universal

Neil Diamond says he knows Universal will represent his work with the same passion and...
Neil Diamond says he knows Universal will represent his work with the same passion and integrity that’s fueled his career.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Neil Diamond just sold his prolific song catalog to Universal for what’s assumed to be hundreds of millions of dollars.

The 81-year-old Grammy winner retired from touring in 2018 after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Now, Universal is taking over his entire catalog and master recordings, including 110 unreleased tracks and an unreleased album.

He says he knows Universal will represent his work with the same passion and integrity that’s fueled his career.

Financial details of the deal haven’t been released, but other artists who have sold their catalogs in recent years have made a lot of money.

For example, Sting sold his catalog to Universal in February in a deal worth a reported $300 million.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Boleware, 25.
Escaped Jones Co. inmate trusty captured
This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
MHP: Toddler killed in crash on Hwy. 42
According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, Tyrice Austin surrendered himself on...
Hattiesburg man accused of assaulting 2-year-old in Jones Co. now in custody
Sidney D. Watson, 63.
Hub City man receives life sentence after pleading guilty to first-degree murder
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle school bus crash at approximately...
MHP: Petal school bus involved in accident in Harrison Co.

Latest News

This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Ukraine says fire at biggest nuclear plant extinguished
FILE - Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the...
War in Ukraine complicates path home for American detainees
Parent explains what happened when a car crashed into preschool in Anderson, California.
Officer, parent explain car crashing into preschool in California
FILE - An F-35C Lightning II test aircraft taxies on the deck aboard the nuclear powered...
US Navy says crashed F-35C plane raised from South China Sea
Cameron Brown
Hattiesburg’s Cameron Brown on a roll at Pearl River