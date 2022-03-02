Ellisville is making repairs to its sewer lagoon and drainage ditches

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Ellisville is making some much-needed repairs to its sewer lagoon. Erosion issues around the sides of the dam caused some concerns prompting the work.

Rocks are being brought in to stop erosion and strengthen the walls around the lagoon.

The project is being done thanks to a 75-25 matching grant from the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) and is one of several projects planned for the city.

Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults said the public may never actually see the work that’s being done but the project is vital to the residents in the area and should be completed in a few weeks.

“You know, it’s one of those things that must be done that people won’t ever see,” Buckhaults said, “If you were putting that money on the streets, then everybody sees it, and everybody is happy.”

“This is a necessity on the erosion situation at our south lagoon. We also have one in process on Paulding Road that they’re rocking and fixing that’s also an NRCS project,” he added.

The cost for repairing the lagoon and the drainage ditch on Paulding Road is estimated to be around $1.2 million.

Bids are currently being taken for work to be done on Church Street, Main Street and Camp Street.

