Covington Schools using COVID relief funds for district-wide HVAC replacement

By Charles Herrington
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:43 PM CST
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County School District is well underway with a new project to replace 95 percent of the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems in its schools.

The energy services company, Entegrity began work in January to put in new HVAC systems and instill LED lighting.

It’s a $10.2 million project to improve air quality in the schools.

It’s paid for with federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.

Work could be finished in August.

“What we’re doing is addressing the air quality,” said Covington County School Superintendent Babette Duty. “Any air conditioning system older than ten years is being replaced and they’re going to be adding what’s called as bipolar ionization to help with air quality.”

Entegrity says when all is done, the district will save about $135,000 a year in energy costs.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

