CCSD to host annual recruitment fair Thursday

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County School District is hiring teachers and bus drivers.

And Thursday, the district is hosting an annual recruitment fair in hopes of filling many job openings.

It’ll take place from 4-6:30 p.m. at the People’s Bank on Main Street in Collins.

“It’s common knowledge that there’s a teacher shortage in the nation and in Mississippi, so I just encourage people that want to do something that matters long term, to consider education,” said Covington County Schools Superintendent Babette Duty. “We also want anyone that’s interested in becoming a bus driver, because it’s really difficult to recruit bus drivers and we’re looking at their salaries this coming year, in hopes of giving them a raise.”

The district’s job fairs in 2020 and 2021 were canceled due to the pandemic.

