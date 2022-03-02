3rd man charged in September shooting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - A 21-year-old Hattiesburg man turned himself over to the Mississippi Department of Corrections officials Tuesday afternoon in connection with a shooting this past September in Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said that Tarvez McCarty was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

McCarty was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

McCarty is the third person charged with aggravated assault in the Sept. 23, 2021, incident that injured one in the 200 bock of Martin Luther King Blvd.

On Sept. 27, Darius Powe, Hattiesburg, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling after turning himself into Hattiesburg police.

On Oct. 27, 2021, Kenzell Blakely, 21, of Hattiesburg was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

