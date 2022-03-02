Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

3rd man charged in September shooting in Hattiesburg

Tarvez McCarty was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault tied to a...
Tarvez McCarty was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault tied to a Hattiesburg shooting last September that left one injured.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - A 21-year-old Hattiesburg man turned himself over to the Mississippi Department of Corrections officials Tuesday afternoon in connection with a shooting this past September in Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said that Tarvez McCarty was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

McCarty was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

McCarty is the third person charged with aggravated assault in the Sept. 23, 2021, incident that injured one in the 200 bock of Martin Luther King Blvd.

On Sept. 27, Darius Powe, Hattiesburg, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling after turning himself into Hattiesburg police.

On Oct. 27, 2021, Kenzell Blakely, 21, of Hattiesburg was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

James Boleware, 25.
Escaped Jones Co. inmate trusty captured
This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
MHP: Toddler killed in crash on Hwy. 42
According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, Tyrice Austin surrendered himself on...
Hattiesburg man accused of assaulting 2-year-old in Jones Co. now in custody
Sidney D. Watson, 63.
Hub City man receives life sentence after pleading guilty to first-degree murder
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle school bus crash at approximately...
MHP: Petal school bus involved in accident in Harrison Co.

Latest News

Cameron Brown
Hattiesburg’s Cameron Brown on a roll at Pearl River
Cameron Brown
Hattiesburg's Cameron Brown on a roll at Pearl River
6pm Headlines 3/3
6pm Headlines 3/3
Smith Drug Company has ribbon cut Thursday evening
Ribbon cut for the Smith Drug Company restoration
.
Ribbon cut for the Smith Drug Company restoration