3-year-old killed in Miss. apartment fire

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A 3-year-old was killed in a fire at an apartment in Greenville on Tuesday.

The fire broke out at Cypress View Apartments.

Fire Chief Ruben Brown says firefighters pushed through the smoke and flames in an attempt to save the boy, but couldn’t make it in time despite their best efforts. In a Facebook post revealing the news, he shared a photo of a heavily damaged helmet.

“Captain Ray, Relief Lieutenant Titus and Firefighters Phillips and Welton literally was (sic) on fire themselves in their efforts. The melted helmet of Fire Captain Randy Ray displays unseen heroic efforts to the public’s eye,” the post reads.

The child’s identity has not been revealed.

