BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Fat Tuesday party is happening in Downtown Biloxi at the Gulf Coast Carnival Association Parade. This year’s King D’Iberville is Bobby Knesal and Queen Ixolib is Madison Warren.

The Fat Tuesday party was in Downtown Biloxi at the Gulf Coast Carnival Association Parade with King D’Iberville Bobby Knesal and Queen Ixolib Madison Warren.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.