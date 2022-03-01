Win Stuff
Wanted man arrested in Jones Co.

Keith Bolden, 41, of Laurel, was arrested on Tuesday morning.
Keith Bolden, 41, of Laurel, was arrested on Tuesday morning.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department announced they have arrested a man on their “Most Wanted” list.

Keith Bolden, 41, of Laurel, was arrested on Tuesday morning. He was wanted on a bench warrant issued by the Jones County Circuit Court Judge in relation to a burglary offense.

According to the JCSD, Bolden had a plea deal with the judge and the district attorney’s office on a burglary charge, but he did not show up for the court date to accept the plea deal and face whatever penalty they had agreed on.

Bolden is incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility following his arrest.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

