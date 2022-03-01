USM makes Sun Belt Conference move official with 2022 football schedule

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss Athletics is going all-in with its move to the Sun Belt Conference as it released its 2022 football schedule Tuesday morning.

According to the university, the Golden Eagles will have road games in five different states, along with a Thursday primetime game with the reigning Sun Belt Conference champion Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The season opener will take place at home for the fifth time in the last six seasons for USM as they will take on Liberty University at Carlisle-Faulkner Field/M.M. Roberts Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3.

On the following Saturday, coach Will Hall and the team will travel to South Florida for the school’s first-ever contest against the University of Miami Hurricanes on Sept. 10, at Hard Rock Stadium.

USM will finish the non-conference portion of its home schedule against Northwestern State on Sept. 17, before renewing the Battle for the Bell rivalry with Tulane University at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans on Sept. 24.

Following a bye week, Southern Miss starts their inaugural Sun Belt season with a trip to Troy University on Oct. 8, which starts a series of eight straight conference games to end the regular season.

For the first time since 2007, USM will host Arkansas State University on Oct. 15 following Troy, making it the Golden Eagles’ first Sun Belt home game, before taking a trip to San Marcos for an Oct. 22 game against Texas State University.

Southern Miss will return home to restart its third-longest series in school history when they host Louisiana at The Rock for its only Thursday night game on Oct. 27. Both teams are a 52-game rivalry with USM leading the record at 40-11.

The month of November begins with a pair of first-time meetings as the Golden Eagles welcome Georgia State University to Hattiesburg on Nov. 5, before going on their first trip to South Carolina in 12 seasons when they take on Coastal Carolina on Nov. 12.

USM returns home the following weekend for its final home game against South Alabama on Nov. 19, before finishing out the regular season at the University of Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 26.

The Hercules Tires Sun Belt Conference Championship game will take place on Dec. 3.

