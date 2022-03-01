Win Stuff
Petal High School raises almost $7K for local child

By Marissa McCardell
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal High School made a dream come true for one child.

The school raised $6,803 for the four-year-old who is fighting leukemia. With the money raised, Creed and his family will go on a trip of his dreams through the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Petal High School teacher Jamie Sproles says they raised more than double their original goal with the help of students and the community.

“Through this community and all the support of the students and parents and community members, we were able to exceed what we have ever hoped and dreamed for, and that was just very encouraging to see that much money at the pep rally and to see the smile on Creed’s face and his family and to just see a big total and support from everybody around here,” said Sproles.

Student Body Vice President Jayla Brunson says they were able to make Creed’s wish come true by hosting fun events for students to participate in.

“We had dress-up days where you would pay $5 for a star and dress up for the entire week, and we had our winter formal with tickets selling for $10 each,” said Brunson.

According to Sproles, PHS will be hosting their student and faculty basketball game in the future which will also raise money for the Make-A-Wish foundation.

