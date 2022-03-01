Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Newlyweds fight against Russian invasion

A Ukrainian couple who got married on the first day of the Russian invasion stayed in Ukraine...
A Ukrainian couple who got married on the first day of the Russian invasion stayed in Ukraine to fight.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Ukrainian couple got married on the first day of the Russian invasion and then joined the efforts to protect their country the very next day.

“I have my home, my family, my beloved people here, so I didn’t have any other choice. Just, I have to protect it,” Yaryna Arieva said.

Arieva’s husband Sviatoslav Fursin has been out on combat missions, while she is doing volunteer work in Kyiv.

“It was hard waiting for my husband to come back from a combat mission for the first time,” Arieva said.

The couple says everyone in Ukraine is doing what they can to help each other.

A Ukrainian couple got married on the first day of the Russian invasion and then stayed to fight. (Credit: CNN)

Fursin says that while he has some concerns, he knows that everyone fighting is doing everything that they can to protect the country.

“We will do everything to protect them and I do everything to protect them,” he said.

Arieva says that she knows Ukraine will “win.”

“We just need the help and the support from all around the world,” she said.

The newlyweds originally planned on getting married May 6 and then celebrating at a restaurant. They hope to celebrate their marriage soon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
MHP: Toddler killed in crash on Hwy. 42
Covington County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Josh Summerlin (Left), shooting suspect Melinda...
Jones Co. shooting suspect captured in Covington Co.
Larry Allen, 58, of Ovett, (Left) and Stephanie Windham, 34, of Richton (Right) were each...
2 arrested on narcotics charges in Jones Co.
James Boleware, 25.
Escaped Jones Co. inmate trusty captured
Keith Bolden, 41, of Laurel, was arrested on Tuesday morning.
Wanted man arrested in Jones Co.

Latest News

Cats at Lincoln County Detention Center in Nebraska help provide emotional support to inmates.
Purrfect partners: Cats provide emotional support, care to inmates
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer met with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson...
Democrats see ‘no reason to wait’ on Supreme Court vote
Purrfect partners: Cats provide emotional support, care to inmates
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, speaks during a news conference with Republican lawmakers about...
US House ‘staunchly, proudly’ passes resolution for Ukraine
Lamar County's fire training facility.
Lamar County fire training facility nearing completion