MSDH: 228 new COVID-19 cases reported in Miss. on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported less than 300 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

MSDH said Tuesday that 228 new coronavirus cases were recorded on Monday, Feb. 28.

884 cases were also recorded over a three-day period, which included Feb. 25 to Feb. 27 as of 3 p.m.

61 new deaths were also recorded on Monday with 10 deaths occurring between Feb. 14 and Feb. 27. Another 51 deaths occurred between Nov. 23, 2021, and Feb. 25, 2022, according to death certificate reports.

31 deaths were recorded between Feb. 25 - Feb. 27.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 790,168, and 12,100 respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, about 88,018 COVID-19 cases and 1,214 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 7,049 cases, 108 deaths

Forrest: 21,884 cases, 305 deaths

Jasper: 4,792cases, 73 deaths

Jones: 21,094 cases, 287 deaths

Lamar: 17,301 cases, 160 deaths

Marion: 6,932 cases, 134 deaths

Perry: 3,031 cases, 63 deaths

Wayne: 5,935 cases, 84 deaths

MSDH last said 766,449 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

MSDH last reported that 3,735,298 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,517,645 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

