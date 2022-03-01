Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Mississippi woman dies in I-10 wreck with stopped police car

Louisiana State Police say a Mississippi woman has died after crashing into a sheriff’s office...
Louisiana State Police say a Mississippi woman has died after crashing into a sheriff’s office SUV that was stopped with its emergency lights flashing on an elevated interstate west of New Orleans.(MGN/WGEM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a Mississippi woman has died after crashing into a sheriff’s office SUV that was stopped with its emergency lights flashing on an elevated interstate west of New Orleans.

A news release says 23-year-old Alexis Jones of Woodville, Mississippi wasn’t using her seat belt and may have been drunk or on drugs when she hit the St. John the Baptist Parish vehicle about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The statement said her front-seat passenger also was unrestrained and was severely injured. Police say the sheriff’s deputy had stopped to block a bridge in St. Charles Parish because an earlier crash had disabled a sports car.

Neither the deputy nor the other driver was hurt.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
MHP: Toddler killed in crash on Hwy. 42
Covington County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Josh Summerlin (Left), shooting suspect Melinda...
Jones Co. shooting suspect captured in Covington Co.
Larry Allen, 58, of Ovett, (Left) and Stephanie Windham, 34, of Richton (Right) were each...
2 arrested on narcotics charges in Jones Co.
James Boleware, 25.
Escaped Jones Co. inmate trusty captured
Keith Bolden, 41, of Laurel, was arrested on Tuesday morning.
Wanted man arrested in Jones Co.

Latest News

Lamar County's fire training facility.
Lamar County fire training facility nearing completion
The Petal Primary School librarian, Whitney Howard, says it’s always fun to get the students...
Petal School celebrates Read Across America Day
Sidney D. Watson, 63.
Hub City man receives life sentence after pleading guilty to first-degree murder
Shelter manager Michelle Parker says their shelter stays full since they take in any strays and...
Hub City Humane hosts adoptable pet meet-and-greet at PetSmart
Low-income Mississippi residents could qualify for free weatherization services through MDHS,...
MDHS providing home weatherization assistance to low-income households