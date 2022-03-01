Marijuana facility will be located in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As more companies make the leap into Mississippi’s marijuana industry in communities around the state, one facility will be based in Jackson.

We talk with two people involved about why they say the Capital City is the best fit for their company.

Kelly Williams and Chad King worked in the Youth Court system and explain why they became interested in the marijuana industry. (Chad King)

Kelly Williams and Chad King are local attorneys who have worked in the youth court system. King says watching families torn apart is one of the reasons they are involved with the marijuana industry.

King said, “We know that we were dealing with this sort of, like, decades and decades of vilifying marijuana and the effects of that so Kelly and I worked real hard on trying to change the law which it did. We changed the law where you couldn’t take jurisdiction or take somebody’s child based on a positive drug test for marijuana alone. There had to be some other causal connection between that and so that was very important to us and sort of ignited the fight and got us to where we are today five years later.”

Their company is called Kelly’s Green. Williams says Jackson was always the first choice for their marijuana business.

Williams and King say they will do everything at the facility, grow, cultivate, process, and extraction. (WLBT)

Williams said, “I’m a born and raised Mississippian. I grew up in Jackson and it was real important to us to stay true to who we are and to bring the economic boom that we can to Jackson. We’re gonna bring 130 jobs to Jackson and that was just important.”

The company has big plans in the Capital City including jobs that pay $15 dollars an hour, which they say is in line with companies like Amazon.

Williams said, “I made the first contribution to the campaign for Initiative 65. I attended the meetings and I drug my husband and my three kids around to collect signatures.”

“Our facility here in Jackson is 80,000 square feet and we’re gonna start off our first phase with 40,000 square feet and so we will do everything here. Grow, cultivate, we’ll process, we’ll do extraction here and then it will go out to our distribution centers all over the state,” King said.

Williams and King say as soon as the State Health Department issues licenses, they will be ready to go. Licenses are expected to be issued by this summer.

