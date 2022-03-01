LIST: Qualifying candidates running for 4th Congressional District

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The list of candidates running to represent the 4th Congressional District of Mississippi was finalized Tuesday night.

March 1 at 5 p.m. was the qualifying deadline for candidates wishing to run this year. Below is the list of qualifying candidates:

Republican

Rep. Steven Palazzo (incumbent)

Aiden Patrick Johnson

State Sen. Brice Wiggins

Carl Boyanton

Clay Wagner

Kidron Peterson

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell

Raymond Brooks

Democrat

Johnny Dupree

David Sellers

The 4th congressional district includes Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone, George, Marion, Lamar, Forrest, Perry, Greene, Jones and Wayne counties as well as a portion of Clarke County.

Primary elections will be held June 7, and general elections will take place Nov. 8, 2022.

