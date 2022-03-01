Win Stuff
LIST: Qualifying candidates running for 4th Congressional District

By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The list of candidates running to represent the 4th Congressional District of Mississippi was finalized Tuesday night.

March 1 at 5 p.m. was the qualifying deadline for candidates wishing to run this year. Below is the list of qualifying candidates:

Republican

  • Rep. Steven Palazzo (incumbent)
  • Aiden Patrick Johnson
  • State Sen. Brice Wiggins
  • Carl Boyanton
  • Clay Wagner
  • Kidron Peterson
  • Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell
  • Raymond Brooks

Democrat

  • Johnny Dupree
  • David Sellers

The 4th congressional district includes Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone, George, Marion, Lamar, Forrest, Perry, Greene, Jones and Wayne counties as well as a portion of Clarke County.

Primary elections will be held June 7, and general elections will take place Nov. 8, 2022.

Southern Miss baseball
USM dominates defending national champs Mississippi State, 7-1
Clinton native who moved to Ukraine nearly 30 years ago forced to flee due to Russian invasion
