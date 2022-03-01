Laurel writer honors history of city through his books

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - For WDAM’s last special report for Black History Month, we feature a Mississippi author.

The Laurelite is a former Jones County Schools educator and has written many books about the history of the City Beautiful.

Cleveland Payne is the author of 18 books including biographies, novels and histories.

“I grew up here,” Payne said. “I grew up in a town that was special, not only in athletics, special in academics.”

Payne says many of his books are about the City of Laurel and the school he once attended, Oak Park Vocational High School, now known as Oak Park Elementary School.

“Oak Park was just a special place and people could see it,” Payne said.

Payne graduated from Oak Park in 1957 and talks about this special place in his first book, published in 1988, “The Oak Park Story: A Cultural History.”

“We were expected to learn at Oak Park, I think that’s important,” Payne said. “It wasn’t a choice to learn, we were expected to learn, and we had good teachers because Wallace B. Rogers made, you know, sort of made sure in those early years and he was at every graduation.”

The Oak Park star athlete also wrote about Rogers in another book titled,” A Portrait of the Man and His Times: Wallace B. Rogers.”

“No person, in Laurel’s early history, Black or White, was more appreciated by town’s Black community, than the man they respectfully called, Mr. Rogers,” Payne said.

The 84-year-old has also provided research and historical information about Laurel City Hall.

“What I did in writing the history, I went back to 1882 when Laurel was founded, and I brought it up to 2014 and then using the mayors, I went forward,” Payne said. “Every mayor in the history of Laurel is mentioned in that book.”

Aside from writing about Laurel’s history, Payne has also written many novels on his main character, Slim McCall. The first one was published in 2000.

“Slim McCall, it’s what he sees, it’s what he feels, it’s the things he describes, the things that, he doesn’t carry the story, but he’s around,” Payne said.

Payne’s latest works make up a six-book novel series called, “The Adventures of Slim McCall.”

“I deal with the human element,” Payne said. “The man’s feelings for another man, for humans, because I was trained in the humanities, in the social sciences. I was trained to look at people for, look at the best that’s in people.”

The retired educator says his next book may be a biography. He’s just not quite sure who it will be on. One thing that he is certain about, he plans to continue being a novelist.

“A particular kind of writer who writes, who writes about feelings for people and that, that’s enough,” Payne said.

Payne’s books can be purchased at a kiosk inside Sawmill Square Mall in Laurel.

