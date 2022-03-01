Win Stuff
Jones Co. shooting suspect captured in Covington Co.

Covington County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Josh Summerlin (Left), shooting suspect Melinda...
Covington County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Josh Summerlin (Left), shooting suspect Melinda Allison Landrum (Middle) and Jones County Sheriff's Department Deputy Brock Avera (Right).(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:46 AM CST
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The woman accused of shooting another woman in the face on Monday in the Hebron community has been captured.

Melinda A. Landrum, also known as “Blue,” was captured Tuesday morning by Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins and Sgt. Josh Summerlin.

Landrum was reported to be inside a home on Blackjack-New Chapel Road in Covington County when she was captured and arrested.

“Great job by Sheriff Darrell Perkins and Sgt. Josh Summerlin in effecting the capture and arrest of shooting suspect Melinda Allison Landrum,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We greatly appreciate their assistance in this case along with multiple other law enforcement agencies who were working to help locate this fugitive suspect.”

Landrum is accused of shooting a Laurel woman in the face with a handgun at a home in the Hebron community early on Monday morning. The victim remains in a Jackson hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was transferred into the custody of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday morning. She is now incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention facility pending her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

JCSD Investigator Wesley Waites is the lead investigator on the case.

“We are thankful for the quick capture of the suspect in the case,” said Waites. “We are praying that the victim survives her critical injuries and is able to recover.”

According to the JCSD, Landrum is being charged with aggravated assault in the incident.

Melinda Allison Landrum, 38, of Collins.
Melinda Allison Landrum, 38, of Collins. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

