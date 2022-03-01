Family dog finds mountain lion hiding under home’s deck
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:15 AM CST
(CNN) - You never know what’s hiding under your back deck.
A family was alerted by their dog that something was in their backyard.
They thought maybe it was a raccoon, but they were shocked to find a mountain lion hiding under the deck.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife helped wrangle the animal on Sunday.
They said it is not a fully grown adult and weighs about 120 pounds.
The agency relocated the animal to a remote area in Larimer County.
