City of Petal takes new steps in helping with animal control

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal is taking new steps to help with its animal control.

With the local animal shelters filling up at a faster pace, Petal Mayor Tony Ducker says owners need to start taking more control over their own animals. He says if pet owners fail to follow animal control rules, they could receive a ticket.

“You’re going to see instances where you’re going to get tickets more often. We are going to continue to enforce the leash law. If we got animals that are aggressive towards people, we are going to try to take care of that as well. We want to be effective in what we do, we want to be efficient in what we do,” said Ducker.

Ducker says the leash ordinance for Petal requires any pet owners who walk their animals outside of their property, must have a leash on their pet.

“One of the bigger issues, we have is cats. We are going to try to do some spay and neutering, and I would encourage anybody to spay and neuter because that’s going to help the issue long term. It doesn’t take to grab every animal in town to do it, if you just start with one and move on to the next one, it will make our situation better,” said Ducker.

According to Ducker, funds for spay and neuter efforts are something he wants to consider for Petal’s next budget. He also says this would be an important step in decreasing the number of animals on the street.

“Our animal control officer is actually a part of the police department, so he has the full capability to write out tickets. So that was one of the aspects of moving that position under the police department. Obviously, we are trying to be good neighbors and trying to work with everyone but we got a solution that needs to happen,” said Ducker.

Ducker says it will take everyone in the community working together to help solve this problem.

