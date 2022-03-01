Win Stuff
Breast cancers detected on mammograms may be over-diagnosed, study says

The American Cancer Society’s chief patient officer says people should still view screening mammography as an important tool when recommended.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST
(CNN) - A new study published Monday in the Journal Annals of Internal Medicine indicates breast cancers found in women using mammograms can be over-diagnosed.

The researchers defined an over-diagnosis as cancer spotted on a screening that wouldn’t have caused any signs or symptoms in the patient’s remaining lifetime.

Experts say over-diagnosis is one of the chief harms possible with mammograms, because it can lead to unnecessary treatment and stress.

One of the study’s co-authors noted, however, that though the results show over-diagnosis is a problem, it’s not as frequent as other studies suggest.

The American Cancer Society’s chief patient officer says people should still view screening mammography as an important tool when recommended.

