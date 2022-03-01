Black History Celebration, Parade to be held Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Black History Celebration and Parade is set to take place on Saturday, March 5, in Hattiesburg.

According to the Black History Celebrations Executive Committee, the parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. marching from Martin Luther King Church to the Vernon Dahmer Park where a celebration will immediately take place. It plans to include sports tournaments, live entertainment, a battle of bands, guest speakers and end with a fireworks show.

A schedule of events on the celebration’s website include:

8 a.m to 10 a.m. - Shirt(s) Pick-up at Vernon Dahmer Park

11 a.m. - Vendors set up at Vernon Dahmer Park

11:45 a.m.- Parade participants begin lining up in front of Martin Luther King Church

12 p.m. - Public gathers along Martin Luther King Avenue. Roads are said to begin being blocked off.

1 p.m.- First Warning of Parade Kickoff

1:15 p.m.- Second Warning of Parade Kickoff

1:25 p.m.-Final Warning of Parade Kickoff

1:30 p.m.- Parade starts down Martin Luther King Avenue into the back of Vernon Dahmer Park.

3:30 p.m- Celebration begins at Vernon Dahmer Park immediately after the parade.

The parade route will begin in front of Martin Luther King Church, march down Martin Luther King Avenue, turn right onto JC Killingsworth Avenue then take a left onto Highland Avenue into the back of the Vernon Dahmer Park.

The website says several DJs lined up along the parade route and “watch areas” to announce the parade participants as they pass are expected to keep the crowd hyped.

This year, The Grand Marshal of the 23rd Annual Black History Parade is reported to be the honorable Lt. Col. Raylawni Branch, the first African American to attend the University of Southern Mississippi.

Since the parade will not be held on Black History Month in February, the new theme of this year’s celebration will be “We Are Black History.”

The committee says there will be no charge to participate in the parade and that the event will be free.

To participate in the events, please visit www.HattiesburgGroup.com/blackhistory to sign up.

