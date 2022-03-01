2 arrested on narcotics charges in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people at a home in the Ovett community overnight on illegal narcotics charges.

According to the JCSD, Larry Allen, 58, of Ovett, and Stephanie Windham, 34, of Richton, were each arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

JCSD narcotics agents, backed up by patrol division deputies, executed a search warrant at a home on Dogwood Road in Ovett and seized meth, digital scales and bags used to package meth for distribution.

“We had received several complaints about illegal drug activities on Dogwood Raod,” said JCSD Narcotics Division Sgt. Jake Driskell. “We were able to build a strong case for a search warrant and, upon execution of the warrant, discovered meth and items used in the distribution of meth.”

“We continue to put pressure on those dealing in illegal narcotics in Jones County. Don’t expect that effort to let up anytime soon,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

Allen and Windham are being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Center. They will appear before a Jones County Justice Cout judge on Wednesday for their initial appearance.

