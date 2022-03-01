Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

2 arrested on narcotics charges in Jones Co.

Larry Allen, 58, of Ovett, (Left) and Stephanie Windham, 34, of Richton (Right) were each...
Larry Allen, 58, of Ovett, (Left) and Stephanie Windham, 34, of Richton (Right) were each arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people at a home in the Ovett community overnight on illegal narcotics charges.

According to the JCSD, Larry Allen, 58, of Ovett, and Stephanie Windham, 34, of Richton, were each arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

JCSD narcotics agents, backed up by patrol division deputies, executed a search warrant at a home on Dogwood Road in Ovett and seized meth, digital scales and bags used to package meth for distribution.

“We had received several complaints about illegal drug activities on Dogwood Raod,” said JCSD Narcotics Division Sgt. Jake Driskell. “We were able to build a strong case for a search warrant and, upon execution of the warrant, discovered meth and items used in the distribution of meth.”

“We continue to put pressure on those dealing in illegal narcotics in Jones County. Don’t expect that effort to let up anytime soon,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

Allen and Windham are being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Center. They will appear before a Jones County Justice Cout judge on Wednesday for their initial appearance.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

James Boleware, 25.
Escaped Jones Co. inmate trusty captured
This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
MHP: Toddler killed in crash on Hwy. 42
Tarvez McCarty was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault tied to a...
3rd man charged in September shooting in Hattiesburg
Sidney D. Watson, 63.
Hub City man receives life sentence after pleading guilty to first-degree murder
The torched remains of a fire helmet.
3-year-old killed in Miss. apartment fire

Latest News

Johnathan Taylor, 31, was arrested and charged with sale of a controlled substance and...
Jones County arrests 2 on narcotics charges
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves addresses business leaders at the Mississippi Economic Council's...
Mississippi Economic Council hosts MEC Day Thursday
Southern Miss baseball
USM dominates defending national champs Mississippi State, 7-1
Southern Miss baseball
USM dominates defending national champs Mississippi State, 7-1
Clinton native who moved to Ukraine nearly 30 years ago forced to flee due to Russian invasion
Clinton native who moved to Ukraine nearly 30 years ago forced to flee due to Russian invasion