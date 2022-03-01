Win Stuff
Winter is ending soon, but it’ll seem Spring is already here as it warms this week.
03/01 Ryan’s “March First” Tuesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:33 AM CST
Good morning, Pine Belt!

We’re off to another cold start in the Pine Belt today with temperatures in the mid 30s or lower, but it won’t last much longer. In fact, despite being a good 10 degrees below the average low for this time of year, we’ll end up a handful above our average high. That means temperatures will climb into the 70s by this afternoon, and continued warming expected until next week before any cooling occurs. That’ll have us into the mid 80s before next weeks front arrives, which will be the first of a several. That means cloudy, disturbed weather with the potential for thunderstorms will linger nearly every day next week. It doesn’t look like any severe weather is likely, but stay tuned for updates.

