Woman shot in the face in Jones County; suspected shooter on the run

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One woman is fighting for her life and another is on the run after an early-morning shooting in the Hebron community of Jones County.

Investigators with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the scene at a home on Lola Lane just before 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Officials said witnesses at the scene reported a woman had shot another woman in the face with a handgun while inside the home.

The victim was rushed to South Central Regional Medical Center in critical condition and has since been airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Investigators said the woman who allegedly pulled the trigger dropped the gun inside the home before leaving the scene on foot. Officials believe she may have, at some point, been picked up by someone in a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said it is not releasing the name of the victim or the alleged shooter at this time but she is being sought by law enforcement.

“The name of the shooting victim and the alleged shooter are being withheld at this time. The shooter is being sought by JCSD and other law enforcement agencies and is not believed to be in the immediate area any longer,” said Investigator Wesley Waites. “We are in the early stages of the investigation and additional information is expected to be released later on Monday.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.

