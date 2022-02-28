Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

US closes embassy in Belarus, lets staff leave in Russia

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, shown at a recent UN Security Council meeting, has announced...
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, shown at a recent UN Security Council meeting, has announced embassy moves in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department has closed the U.S. Embassy in Belarus and is allowing non-essential staff at the U.S. Embassy in Russia to leave the country due to the war in Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the suspension of operations at the Minsk embassy and the authorized departure from Moscow in a statement on Monday.

“We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine,” he said.

Americans are seeing the effects of the Ukraine war in gas prices, stock turmoil and boycotts. (RUSSIA 24, KTVZ, TWITTER | @MIT, WBNS, FACEBOOK, CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overturned semi-trailer on J.M. Tatum Industrial Drive has blocked the entrance to...
Industrial Park road re-opened after being blocked 5 hours by overturned 18-wheeler
Saturday's Hattiesburg Mardi Gras parade turned out be a big hit.
Thousands swarm to Mardi Gras parade in Hattiesburg
Christi Causey was taken into custody and charged with embezzlement.
JCSD arrests Dollar General employee on embezzlement charge
A home at 917 Tower Road was a complete loss after a Saturday morning fire.
Jones Co. home lost in Saturday morning fire
Steven Williams
Long-time WDAM 7 veteran, Steven Williams, signs off for the final time

Latest News

Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb....
Supreme Court to weigh limits to EPA efforts on climate change
In this image made from video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian...
Ruble plummets as sanctions bite, sending Russians to banks
An employee from the Emergency Situation Inspectorate soothes the crying baby of a family...
UN: 500,000+ people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded
Ukrainian refugees arrive in Poland, where volunteers offer food, rides and shelter. Since...
Ukraine slows Russian advance under shadow of nuclear threat