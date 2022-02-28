LMSA artwork displayed at Laurel museum

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art has added a new wing to honor local students in the Pine Belt.

Students from Laurel Magnet School of the Arts have their art displayed in the back wing of the museum by Walter Anderson’s art, the inspiration for their pieces.

“Having their artwork on the museum in our local museum is kind of the end step to the whole goal,” aid Landon Bryant, visual arts teacher for LMSA. “I’ve wanted to bring this community and my community together at this one spot, and here we are doing that (Sunday), celebrating all together.”

“I think that’s kind of an ultimate goal is to bring the community together, to show the arts to make them love art and to make them leave our school with a love for art and for Laurel.”

The museum honored the students and their families with a reception Sunday afternoon, allowing the kids to come and view their new exhibit.

“I feel very honored because most schools won’t have the opportunity that we do,” said Jy’Quavea Taylor, a LMSA sixth grader. “I just feel very accomplished because I feel like an actual artist having my art in a museum.”

The art will be on display until April 16.

