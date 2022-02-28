Home damaged in early morning fire in Jones Co.

Win Stuff
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM)- A home was fully engulfed in flames early Monday morning.

The Ovett Volunteer Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 3352 Highway 29 South at approximately 2:30 a.m. According to officials, a passerby reported the fire.

Upon arrival, first responders found the area surrounding the home filled with dense smoke, and the wood-framed, single-family home was fully engulfed in flames.

Officials said the homeowner was out of town at the time. No injuries were reported. The home sustained major damages.

Union, Johnson, Southwest, and South Jones also responded to assist Ovett VFD. Jones County Sheriff’s Office and EMServ Ambulance Service were also on scene.

The cause of the fire has not been released yet.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

