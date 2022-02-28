Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Zoo hosts 6th annual Renaissance Fest

The sixth annual Renaissance Festival was held at the Hattiesburg Zoo Sunday.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg celebrated Mardi Gras in fine fashion Saturday evening.

Sunday, it was all about acrobats and Shakespeare and butter churning and candle dipping.

The Hattiesburg Zoo hosted its sixth annual Renaissance Fest.

Jeremy Cumpton, director of conservation, education and wildlife at the zoo, said the day provides a great bonding opportunity for those who attend the festival because it brings something that is unique to the Hattiesburg area.

“I hope this brings people a form of happiness that they are not always able to experience in town necessarily,” Cumpton said. “Being able to come here and portray a different character is not something you can do every day in Hattiesburg, but this is a time where people can come and they can act like a kid.

“If they are a kid, they can act like a princess, they can act like a king, they can act like a knight with our knighting ceremony.”

The community was able to participate in activities such as Shakespearian plays, candle-making and butter-making at the zoo.

“There’s just a little something here for everybody that just makes it my favorite time of the year,” Cumpton said.

Cumpton said the Hattiesburg Zoo will be returning to normal hours starting next week, meaning from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

