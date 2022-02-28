Win Stuff
Hattiesburg closing roads for roundabout project downtown

Hardy Street will be closed as it nears downtown Hattiesburg as work crews continue the city's project to build a roundabout downtown.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A section of Hardy Street will be closed for the next few days as part of the City of Hattiesburg’s roundabout street project entering the downtown district.

Starting Monday, crews will close Hardy Street from Third Avenue to First Avenue.

Detours will be from Third Avenue to Corinne Street and by way of McLeod, Tennessee, Green and St. Joseph streets.

The project is expected to be finished this summer.

