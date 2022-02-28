Forrest County Sheriff’s Dept. holds firearm qualification for deputies

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Every quarter, the Forrest County sheriff’s department is required to go through a firearm qualification.

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims says there is a certain process deputies go through when qualifying with a firearm.

“We were changing out our duty ammunition, they were firing duty ammunition and so it was a pretty standard qualification course because we were limited to 52 rounds which is what they carry,” Sims said.

According to Sims, deputies have to score 80 percent or better during their qualification.

“We hope we never have to use that firearm,” Sims said. “But if we do, then we need to be confident with that.

“So, we do training at least quarterly and make sure the deputies are proficient in the use of the firearms. So if we ever have to use them, they are going to use them right and it’s going to be safe,” Sims said.

Sims said with the recent supply shortage, they have had to wait longer than usual to receive their ammunition.

But he is excited for the department to get back on the range.

“This qualification is basic marksmanship skills, making sure they are getting a good sight picture, a good trigger pull and they are consistent putting it on target where they are aiming,” Sims said.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.