Chilly start to week to give way to warmer days in Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Good Sunday evening, everyone.

Look for skies to be partly cloudy overnight Sunday with lows in the mid-to-upper-30s.

On Monday, sunny skies are expected, with high temperatures in the mid-60s. Monday night, look for lows in the mid-30s under clear skies.

Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny, with highs around 70 degrees.

A warming trend will continue for the rest of the week into the weekend.

Expect lows around 40 degrees on Wednesday morning with temperatures in the lower-70s by Wednesday afternoon. Skies will be sunny.

Sunny skies are expected on Thursday, with highs in the upper-80s and lows in the mid-40s.

For Friday you can expect mostly sunny skies with highs around 80 degrees and lows by Saturday morning in the mid-50s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected on Saturday afternoon, with highs in the lower-80s and lows in the upper-50s to around 60 degrees by Sunday morning.

During the day on Sunday, expect partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent chance for a shower. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

