Chilly start to week to give way to warmer days in Pine Belt

WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers his take on the Pine Belt's weekly forecast in the Pine Belt.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Good Sunday evening, everyone.

Look for skies to be partly cloudy overnight Sunday with lows in the mid-to-upper-30s.

On Monday, sunny skies are expected, with high temperatures in the mid-60s. Monday night, look for lows in the mid-30s under clear skies.

Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny, with highs around 70 degrees.

A warming trend will continue for the rest of the week into the weekend.

Expect lows around 40 degrees on Wednesday morning with temperatures in the lower-70s by Wednesday afternoon. Skies will be sunny.

Sunny skies are expected on Thursday, with highs in the upper-80s and lows in the mid-40s.

For Friday you can expect mostly sunny skies with highs around 80 degrees and lows by Saturday morning in the mid-50s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected on Saturday afternoon, with highs in the lower-80s and lows in the upper-50s to around 60 degrees by Sunday morning.

During the day on Sunday, expect partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent chance for a shower. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

