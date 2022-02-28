Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Biden, Harris to mark Black History Month with White House event

President Joe Biden arrives back at the White House on Monday.
President Joe Biden arrives back at the White House on Monday.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, along with Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, will hold a celebration Monday at the White House to conclude Black History Month.

They will be joined by several members of the administration, members of the Congressional Black Caucus, state and local elected officials, and civil rights leaders.

Black History Month is observed every February.

“Each February, National Black History Month serves as both a celebration and a powerful reminder that Black history is American history, Black culture is American culture, and Black stories are essential to the ongoing story of America — our faults, our struggles, our progress, and our aspirations,” the White House proclamation marking Black History Month stated.

Biden just last week nominated the first Black woman for the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to be first Black woman to sit on Supreme Court (Source: CNN, POOL, TWITTER, SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were sent to the hospital after being shot late Sunday night in the Hub City.
1 child killed, 1 child and 1 adult critically injured in Sunday night shooting
An overturned semi-trailer on J.M. Tatum Industrial Drive has blocked the entrance to...
Industrial Park road re-opened after being blocked 5 hours by overturned 18-wheeler
Saturday's Hattiesburg Mardi Gras parade turned out be a big hit.
Thousands swarm to Mardi Gras parade in Hattiesburg
Christi Causey was taken into custody and charged with embezzlement.
JCSD arrests Dollar General employee on embezzlement charge
The Ovett Volunteer Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 3352 Highway...
Home damaged in early morning fire in Jones Co.

Latest News

An employee from the Emergency Situation Inspectorate soothes the crying baby of a family...
UN: 500,000+ refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia waged war
The International Olympic Committee on Monday called on Russian and Belarusian athletes to be...
FIFA and UEFA suspend Russia from international soccer; sports isolation grows over Ukraine invasion
In this image made from video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian...
Ruble plummets as sanctions bite, sending Russians to banks
One woman is fighting for her life and another is on the run after an early-morning shooting in...
Woman shot in the face in Jones County; suspected shooter on the run