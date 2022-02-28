3 shot late Sunday night in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Three people were sent to the hospital after being shot late Sunday night in the Hub City.

Hattiesburg police said the shooting happened at a home on Willis Avenue around 10:15 p.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found three people had been shot. All three were taken to a hospital by ambulance for treatment, Hattiesburg police said.

The police department did not release further details about the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

