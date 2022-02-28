02/28 Ryan’s “Much Cooler” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt.

Cooler, rainy, and more windy yesterday as a front rolled through, leading to today’s chilly start and clearing skies. Lows will fall into the upper 30s/low 40s across the Pine Belt, considerably cooler than many mornings last week. The next few mornings will be on the chilly side thanks to this shot of drier air, but things will warm up rapidly each afternoon. Even as the average for this time of year (end of February/beginning of March) rises into the upper 60s, it will still take no time at all for above average temperatures to return. In fact, we’ll be back in the 70s by tomorrow and into the 80s by the end of the week, where we’ll linger as a front starts to push in.

This wont’ bring any significant rain chances until the start of next week, so get ready to enjoy a long, sunny, and warmer week.

