USM baseball scores late to cement 5-1 win over Jacksonville State

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi tacked three runs onto a 2-1 lead over the final three innings Saturday to lock up a 5-1 victory over Jacksonville State University.

The win also gave USM (5-1) a lock on the three-game weekend series with the Gamecocks (0-6) at Pete Taylor Park.

The Golden Eagles will look for a series sweep when the teams meet at 1 p.m. Sunday.

A pair of USM pitchers limited JSU to a double and four singles Saturday while the offense recorded double-digit hits for the fourth time in six games this season

Hunter Riggins and Landon Harper combined to allow one run, while walking one and st6riking out eight.

Riggins (2-0) covered the first five innings for the Golden Eagles, allowing a run on T.J. Reeves’ single in the fourth inning that tied the game, 1-1.

Harper came on in the sixth inning after Riggins gave up a lead-off double by Carson Crowe just after USM had grabbed a 2-1 lead.

Crowe reached third base with one out, but that’s as far as he got as Harper shut the door with back-to-back strikeouts.

Harper would retire the 12 batters he faced, including four strikeouts, to earn his first career save.

“I was proud of the way (Riggins) went out and competed,” USM coach Scott Berry said. “He gave us five innings and gave it away to Harper with a runner at second after a lead-off double and Harper was able to pitch out of that.

“It was a huge momentum swing for us. We had just gone up 2-1 and we needed that shutdown inning really bad.”

USM got two, solo home runs in the game. The first from Carson Paetow in the bottom of the third inning gave the Golden Eagles a 1-0 lead.

Reeves’ fourth-inning hit tied the game, but USM took the lead for good in the fifth inning.

Gabe Montenegro smacked the 46th double of his career to open the inning and scored on Dustin Dickerson’s RBI-single one batter later.

After Harper made that 2-1 lead stand up in the top of the sixth inning, Will McGillis bumped the lead to two runs on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning.

Ewing popped USM’s second homer of the game and his second of the season in a two-run eighth inning that saw Slade Wilks double and score on a McGillis single.

Wilks went 3-for-4 Saturday with two doubles, while Ewing walked twice to go with his homer.

Dickerson picked up two singles, while McGillis drove in a pair of runs.

USM had 11 hits in the game.

Jacksonville pitcher Tanner Jones (0-2) took the loss, allowing three runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings. He walked one while striking out no one.

