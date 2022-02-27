Win Stuff
USM baseball drops series finale Sunday as Jacksonville State picks up 1st win of season

The University of Southern Mississippi dropped the finale of a three-game baseballs series,...
The University of Southern Mississippi dropped the finale of a three-game baseballs series, 5-3, to Jacksonville State University Sunday at Pete Taylor Park.(WDAM 7)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi scored three runs in the first inning of the Sunday finale of a three-game weekend series with visiting Jacksonville State University at Pete Taylor Park.

The Gamecocks scored the rest, and picked up their first win of the season.

JSU scored three runs in a go-ahead seventh inning and then tacked on another run in the ninth inning to take a 5-3 victory over the Golden Eagles.

USM led 3-0 after Rodrigo Montenegro’s bases-clearing double in the bottom of the opening inning.

The Golden Eagles (5-2) would manage just six hits over the last innings, including two hits in the final four innings. USM stranded eight baserunners, including coming up empty in a bases-loaded, no-out situation in the sixth inning.

Trailing 3-1 after six innings, JSU (1-6) put its first two baserunners on thanks to a Kody Tatum single and Derrick Jackson walk.

That ended Justin Storm’s outing, bringing in Chandler Best from the bullpen

Best promptly gave up back-to-back doubles to Isaac Alexander and Cole Frederick to put the Gamecocks up 4-3.

T.J. Reeves’ run-scoring single in the ninth inning off USM reliver Garrett Ramsey gave the Gamecocks their final run.

Reeves and Alexander each had two of Jacksonville’s nine hits. Christopher Sargent led USM’s seven-hit afternoon with two singles.

JSU reliever Jake Peppers (1-1) picked up the win, allowing a hit and three walks in 2 1/3 innings. A.J. Causey got the save, allowing a hit and striking out one in 1 2/3 innings.

Best (0-1) allowed a run on two hits with two strikeouts in one inning.

After opening the season with seven games at Pete Taylor Park, the Golden Eagles will hit the road next week. The first stop: Wednesday night at Trustmark Park in Pearl, where USM will take on Mississippi State University.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

