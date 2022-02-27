Thousands swarm to Mardi Gras parade in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hardy Street was packed Saturday afternoon with thousands of people coming to enjoy the annual Caerus Mardi Gras parade in Hattiesburg.

Families and children lined the streets, waving at floats, eagerly awaiting beads and candy.

“We are normally in New Orleans or Mobile, but trying to support Hattiesburg doing (its) thing so we are here today,” said Rick Moreno, who attended the parade with his family. “I am a teacher so I enjoy the energy from the kids.”

After years of isolation due to COVID, many people were eager to get out and enjoy a fun time with their community.

“I love occasions and I love a good time, so that’s the main reason,” said Paris Edwards, who attended the parade. “Everybody can have fun with no drama, no crazy stuff going on. I just like this atmosphere. Kids and everybody have fun, so, yeah, that’s what I’m here for.”

The parade ran for nearly 45 minutes and city workers had all roads cleaned and opened within two hours.

