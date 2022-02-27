Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Thousands swarm to Mardi Gras parade in Hattiesburg

The Hattiesburg Krewe of Caerus took to the streets Saturday evening .
By Will Polston
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hardy Street was packed Saturday afternoon with thousands of people coming to enjoy the annual Caerus Mardi Gras parade in Hattiesburg.

Families and children lined the streets, waving at floats, eagerly awaiting beads and candy.

“We are normally in New Orleans or Mobile, but trying to support Hattiesburg doing (its) thing so we are here today,” said Rick Moreno, who attended the parade with his family. “I am a teacher so I enjoy the energy from the kids.”

After years of isolation due to COVID, many people were eager to get out and enjoy a fun time with their community.

“I love occasions and I love a good time, so that’s the main reason,” said Paris Edwards, who attended the parade. “Everybody can have fun with no drama, no crazy stuff going on. I just like this atmosphere. Kids and everybody have fun, so, yeah, that’s what I’m here for.”

The parade ran for nearly 45 minutes and city workers had all roads cleaned and opened within two hours.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Perry Co. crash kills 1 driver, injures toddler
Steven Williams
Long-time WDAM 7 veteran, Steven Williams, signs off for the final time
Christi Causey was taken into custody and charged with embezzlement.
JCSD arrests Dollar General employee on embezzlement charge
Dustin Shoemake, 32, Hattiesburg is taken into custody by Jones County Sheriff's Department...
Hattiesburg man arrested on controlled substance charge
A Thursday night fire destroyed a metal shop near a home on Sanford Road.
Fire destroys metal shop in Jones County

Latest News

The Forrest County Emergency Management District hosted a drive-thru face mask and hand...
Forrest EOC says turnout more than expected for mask, sanitizer giveaway
Platelet-rich plasma therapy is a treatment that can help treat cases of osteoarthritis and...
Treatment to help joint pain in pets now available at local veterinary clinic
Hattiesburg Clinic provided free screenings to 23 people Saturday to kick off Colorectal Cancer...
Hattiesburg Clinic hosts free colon screenings for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
NATO releases response team in response to Russian attacks.
European conflict leading to effects on U.S. soil