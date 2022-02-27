Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Person reportedly went overboard Carnival Valor, search and rescue ongoing

A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.(Viewer Photo)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Coast Guard has launched a search and rescue for a person who reportedly went overboard around 4:30 p.m.

The Coast Guard Sector New Orleans confirmed the man had not fallen overboard but fell after having heart attack-like symptoms.

One of the Coast Guard assets on scene–a 29-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boatcrew–loaded the passenger and transferred him to awaiting EMS at the New Orleans cruise terminal.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Perry Co. crash kills 1 driver, injures toddler
Steven Williams
Long-time WDAM 7 veteran, Steven Williams, signs off for the final time
Christi Causey was taken into custody and charged with embezzlement.
JCSD arrests Dollar General employee on embezzlement charge
Dustin Shoemake, 32, Hattiesburg is taken into custody by Jones County Sheriff's Department...
Hattiesburg man arrested on controlled substance charge
A Thursday night fire destroyed a metal shop near a home on Sanford Road.
Fire destroys metal shop in Jones County

Latest News

Reece Ewing and Carson Paetow homered and two University of Southern Mississippi pitchers held...
USM baseball scores late to cement 5-1 win over Jacksonville State
Platelet-rich plasma therapy is a treatment that can help treat cases of osteoarthritis and...
Treatment to help joint pain in pets now available at local veterinary clinic
The University of Southern Mississippi Lady Eagles dropped a disappointing, 51-46, decision on...
Lady Eagles fall in home basketball finale
A home at 917 Tower Road was a complete loss after a Saturday morning fire.
Jones Co. home lost in Saturday morning fire