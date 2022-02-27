Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Forrest EOC says turnout more than expected for mask, sanitizer giveaway

Forrest County residents line up for masks, sanitizer.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Staff at the Forrest County Emergency Management District said the turnout was more than expected Saturday for a free drive-thru giveaway of face masks and hand sanitizer.

“I really thought there wouldn’t be as much interest as what there has been (Saturday),” said Glen Moore, director of Forrest County Emergency Management.

The event began at 7 a.m. and wrapped up at 7 p.m.

It took place at the district office 4080 U.S. Highway 11.

All you had to do was show proof of residence in Forrest County to get the items.

The masks were type N-95 and were provided by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

The hand sanitizer was donated by Channel Control Merchants, LLC.

The EOC handed out three masks per person and 20 masks per household.

Staff members also delivered the items to senior residents or those who couldn’t drive to the event.

“I’m amazed at the 90-year-old women (who) have called (who) still live by themselves that we make the deliveries to,” Moore said.

Moore says his office will make other deliveries to senior citizens or those who can’t drive.

You can call the Forrest County Emergency Management District at (601) 544-5911 to arrange delivery.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Perry Co. crash kills 1 driver, injures toddler
Steven Williams
Long-time WDAM 7 veteran, Steven Williams, signs off for the final time
Christi Causey was taken into custody and charged with embezzlement.
JCSD arrests Dollar General employee on embezzlement charge
Dustin Shoemake, 32, Hattiesburg is taken into custody by Jones County Sheriff's Department...
Hattiesburg man arrested on controlled substance charge
A Thursday night fire destroyed a metal shop near a home on Sanford Road.
Fire destroys metal shop in Jones County

Latest News

Southern Miss Women's Basketball
Lady Eagles fall in home basketball finale
Masks, sanitizer distributed
Masks, sanitizer distributed
Saturday's Hattiesburg Mardi Gras parade turned out be a big hit.
Thousands swarm to Mardi Gras parade in Hattiesburg
Madri Gras parades
Madri Gras parades