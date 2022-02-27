Forrest EOC says turnout more than expected for mask, sanitizer giveaway

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Staff at the Forrest County Emergency Management District said the turnout was more than expected Saturday for a free drive-thru giveaway of face masks and hand sanitizer.

“I really thought there wouldn’t be as much interest as what there has been (Saturday),” said Glen Moore, director of Forrest County Emergency Management.

The event began at 7 a.m. and wrapped up at 7 p.m.

It took place at the district office 4080 U.S. Highway 11.

All you had to do was show proof of residence in Forrest County to get the items.

The masks were type N-95 and were provided by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

The hand sanitizer was donated by Channel Control Merchants, LLC.

The EOC handed out three masks per person and 20 masks per household.

Staff members also delivered the items to senior residents or those who couldn’t drive to the event.

“I’m amazed at the 90-year-old women (who) have called (who) still live by themselves that we make the deliveries to,” Moore said.

Moore says his office will make other deliveries to senior citizens or those who can’t drive.

You can call the Forrest County Emergency Management District at (601) 544-5911 to arrange delivery.

