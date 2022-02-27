Win Stuff
Entrance to Hattiesburg Industrial Park blocked by overturned 18-wheeler

By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Drivers are being asked to use caution on U.S. 49 at J.M. Tatum Industrial Drive while emergency crews work to clear the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler.

According to Hattiesburg Po0ice Department spokesman Ryan Moore, U.S. 49 remains passable at this time, but the western entrance to the Industrial Park off the highway is blocked.

The semi-trailer overturned atop the separate right-hand lane that provides entry onto U.S. 49 north.

J.M. Tatum Industrial Drive is expected to be closed for at least the next few hours as crews clear the scene, with the earliest re-opening possibly the early evening.

Drivers are asked to please find an alternate route.

No injuries were reported during the single-vehicle incident, Moore said.

The incident remains under investigation.

